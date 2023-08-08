YORK COUNTY FAIR Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 8 On Friday, Aug. 4, people from near and far came to celebrate at the York County Fair’s All American Fun 150th anniversary event and enjoyed the ice cream social. MELANIE LEITZ, NEWS-TIMES The York County Fair offered opportunities for 4-H members to show a plethora of animals, in addition to static exhibits and other events. MELANIE LEITZ, NEWS-TIMES Sunday, August 6th was the Large Animal Round Robin at the Cornerstone Ag & Event Center. MELANIE LEITZ, NEWS-TIMES The Tractor Pull drew a number of entries where you could see both classic and stock styles of tractors. MELANIE LEITZ, NEWS-TIMES The Antique Tractor Pull was on Sunday, August 6th during the final day of the York County Fair. MELANIE LEITZ, NEWS-TIMES A group of youngsters check out the various rabbits at the fair. MELANIE LEITZ, NEWS-TIMES Lena Rystrom and Trevor Leitz enjoy the playground’s slide. MELANIE LEITZ, NEWS-TIMES The FFA Petting Zoo was fun for the kids to enjoy during the fair. PHOTOS BY MELANIE LEITZ, NEWS-TIMES Related to this story Most Popular Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation The two said in statements on Instagram that they made the decision after "many meaningful and difficult conversations." Lincoln's Royal Grove gets a couple of new owners LINCOLN — In just about a month of ownership, Alexandru Grigorescu and his wife of a year, Violet Rowell, have added new floors and coolers to… Cast sibling rivalry unfolds at the York County Fair dairy show The Cast family had quadruplets determine who had the best dairy cows in the dairy show. Brian A. Hoeft Died August 2, 2023 Former York businessman accused of theft totaling $100,000 or more Tyler Cox, 30, is being held in York County on fugitive from justice charges. He's accused of theft of $100,000-$1 million, a felony, in Weld …