Rylee Outhet carefully guides her dog Indy up a ramp in the agility event. This was a course set up for dogs to perform skills while being timed.
Brandon Warnke photos, News-Times
Elsie gets some air as her owner Rosemary Kraeger leads them to the finish line to complete the course.
The obedience section of the dog show is to present how well behave the competitors companions are as well as how good they listen to commands. Rooster shows that he can listen to Emarie Bowman’s instructions.
The rally section saw owners walk through a course and perform different commands. Simple commands like sit and laydown were part of the course. Jonas Bermgmark pointing down to let Boo know what they need to do to move on.
Kamryn Sherman and Moss look at the finish line to complete the rally. This event was also time like the agility section.
The judge for the dog show, Kyle Gaston (left), carefully inspects Moses’ (middle) paws to see how well they are groomed. Levi Mau (right) patiently waiting to complete the showmanship section.
