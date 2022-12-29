York boys earn the Amherst title game by 10

AMHERST – The Duke boys shrugged off a nerve-jangling lead of just three points at the end of the third, profited by 14 in the fourth quarter by Ryan Seevers alone and won by 10 at the Amherst Holiday Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Their victim? The Bluehawks of Hastings St. Cecilia.

St. Cecilia came in rated seventh in Class C2 with a mark of 4-4. York stood 4-1 in Class B.

The 20 total points of game-high York scorer Seevers came on six 2-pointers, two threes and 2-4 at the line.

In all the Dukes of coach Scott Lamberty won it 44-34 on 21 points in the fourth compared to 8, 7 and 8 in the previous three periods. The Bluehawks netted 14 in the final eight minutes themselves. That’s how the teams lit up a ponderous, low-scoring game that brought both squads up short of 20 points in a first half that York led just 15-11 at the horn.

It was an even more dismal with York up 8-2 in a first period during which the nets might be excused for being unaware a game was on.

At the end of three the York boys were up just three, 23-20, and that thanks only to a Seevers 2-pointer at the end. That bucket helped neutralize a smooth three from the Hawks’ Quinn Stewart at 1:30 of the third.

Enter the fireworks.

Credit not one but two savvy point assists by Ryan Huston that had his Dukes up 27-22 at the 6:40 mark. Huston first fed Seevers for a layup, then moments later did the same for Austin Phinney.

Following the game Lamberty singled Huston out for praise for the impact his heads-up assists for easy baskets had on the eventual outcome.

Then it was Ivey’s turn so the senior calmly planted a three that put York up by nine, 32-23.

The pesky Bluehawks buried a trey of their own followed by a 2-pointer, the latter at 3:30 left, to climb back within five at 35-30.

Then Boom! Boom! Game over on a pair of back-to-back Howitzer shot threes from Seevers. Suddenly it was 11 points of breathing room for the Dukes now up 41-30 and time draining from the clock.

Lamberty’s crew fended off the Bluehawks the rest of the way to claim their double-digit victory.

Ivey hit for nine points with Phinney at seven to go with four apiece from Leyton Snodgrass and Huston. York won behind 13 2-pointers, four threes and 6-11 free throw shooting.

For St. Cecilia it was a team-leading nine from senior Carson Kudlacek and seven by Braxton Wiles. No other Hawk scored more than five in the loss. St. Cecilia drained 13 twos and only a pair of treys. They got to the line just five times all game, hitting two.

Lamberty said his kids played “much better in the second half” thanks in large part to “better ball movement.

“We defended pretty well,” he said. “We’ve got some stuff to clean up but we are pleased getting the win. We got into the championship.”

The Dukes will play for that championship today at 3:30 opposite either Kearney Catholic or the host Amherst Broncos.

Score by quarters:

St. Cecilia (4-5) 2 9 9 14 – 34

York (5-1) 8 7 8 21 - 44