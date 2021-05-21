YNT new sports staffer Christian Horn introduces himself

My name is Christian Horn. I just graduated from UNL on May 8, and I’m the new sports reporter for the York News-Times.
I’m from Red Oak, Iowa – a town of around 6,000 in the southwest corner of the state – and I’m the oldest of three siblings. My brother graduates from high school on Sunday and my sister is finishing up sixth grade.
Even though I spent most of my life in Iowa, I’ve always been a Husker at heart and a lot of my family still lives in the eastern half of the state.
This, of course, prompted a ton (and I mean a TON) of ‘You can’t like Nebraska because you live in Iowa’ comments from Iowa fans in grade school – and some Iowa State fans too, but mostly Hawkeyes – even before Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Big 10. My response was always to point out that Red Oak is actually closer to Lincoln than it is to Ames or Iowa City, and I never really heard a good rebuttal to that point.
Deep down, I think I knew I was always on a path that led to UNL, but the one that has ultimately led me here to York didn’t really start until fourth grade. I’d always loved storytelling; when I was younger, my dad would either read to me before bedtime or he’d make one up. Sometimes he did both at the same time, reading a book but constantly ad-libbing to make it funnier. I also read a ton growing up.
Even though I’d always loved reading and stories, doing something that involved writing for a living had never really crossed my mind, mostly because I didn’t know what I really wanted to be. Sure, when I was really little my dream was to play football for Nebraska – which quickly died once I realized my utter lack of athletic ability – and I knew I had a hate-hate relationship with math, but outside of that, I hadn’t given a ton of thought to what I wanted to do.
That changed in fourth grade after one of my friends introduced me to Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, which is, to this day, my favorite series of all time. By the time I had finished reading the series later that year, I had firmly decided that I wanted to be an author when I grew up. From fourth grade throughout middle school, my plan was to major in creative writing in college and then be an author.
During my sophomore year, however, I slowly began to realize that might not be the wisest career choice. I still loved reading and writing, but as I got older I began to understand just how much time and effort went into writing novels and realized it probably was best suited as a hobby.
Sometime during the summer of my junior year, I made what truthfully was little more than a snap decision based on a gut feeling and decided I wanted to major in journalism instead. I knew I loved writing and my love of sports had never waned (I watched sports all the time, and I bowled and golfed in high school…not well, but I did them) so I thought it made sense to try and combine the two and try my hand in sports journalism.
Having decided on journalism, I only needed to choose a college, which really wasn’t much of a decision. Sure, my parents made me visit Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa in addition to UNL, but it didn’t matter. Nebraska had a great journalism program, I liked its campus the best and it helped that I had lots of family nearby. I also liked that everyone I talked to within the College of Journalism and Mass Communications all mentioned how easy it was to complete a double major within the college.
I graduated high school in May 2017 and started as a journalism and broadcasting major at UNL in the fall. That winter, the college introduced the new sports media and communication major, so I dropped broadcasting and added that as my second major.
During my time at Nebraska, I met several phenomenal people and learned a lot about myself, most importantly that I made a fantastic call in pursuing sports journalism. I can safely say now the gut call to pursue journalism was 100% right. Throughout my time at Nebraska, I learned I very much enjoy covering sporting events, and I love sharing other peoples’ stories.
This spring, I was in the middle of the post-graduation job search when I saw an Indeed ad for an opening with the paper as a sports reporter. I applied, got a response asking to set up a Zoom interview, did the interview, one thing led to another and here we are.