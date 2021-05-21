YNT new sports staffer Christian Horn introduces himself

Even though I’d always loved reading and stories, doing something that involved writing for a living had never really crossed my mind, mostly because I didn’t know what I really wanted to be. Sure, when I was really little my dream was to play football for Nebraska – which quickly died once I realized my utter lack of athletic ability – and I knew I had a hate-hate relationship with math, but outside of that, I hadn’t given a ton of thought to what I wanted to do.

That changed in fourth grade after one of my friends introduced me to Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, which is, to this day, my favorite series of all time. By the time I had finished reading the series later that year, I had firmly decided that I wanted to be an author when I grew up. From fourth grade throughout middle school, my plan was to major in creative writing in college and then be an author.

During my sophomore year, however, I slowly began to realize that might not be the wisest career choice. I still loved reading and writing, but as I got older I began to understand just how much time and effort went into writing novels and realized it probably was best suited as a hobby.