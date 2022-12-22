YNT Delivery Delays

Due to weather delivery of your York News-Times printed edition may be delayed. Please login to YorkNewsTimes.com to read todays e-edition.
FAIRMONT – Jordan Tol, 16, of Fairmont, was killed Sunday morning, Dec. 18, in a crash involving his car and a semi-truck.
One of the hottest names in the transfer portal who visited Nebraska earlier this month has a decision date
From the Kennedys to present day, here's a look back at some memorable White House holiday displays.
According to a report, Nebraska is adding to its staff one of top coaches in Texas high school football, Bob Wager.
Originally placed on administrative leave after a domestic violence arrest, Mickey Joseph is no longer a part of Nebraska's football program
YORK – The service of a search warrant at a York apartment resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia. The pers…
YORK – Derrick J. Sova, 36, of York, has been sentenced to two years of traditional probation in a case that began with a felony charge for st…
SEWARD COUNTY -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Melissa Grantski, 51, of Seward, Nebraska, has been sentenced…
YORK – An arrest warrant was issued this past week, in York County District Court, for a 35-year-old woman who failed to show up for her arrai…
HGTV did a spread on the fixer-upper that the couple began transforming in a small community just outside Lincoln in 2016.