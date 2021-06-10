YNT area athletes to play in Southeast Nebraska all-star contests

BEATRICE - The 2021 Southeast Nebraska all-star games will be played this weekend on the Southeast Community College campus in Beatrice.
The volleyball game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and the basketball games will start with the girls at 6 p.m. Saturday followed by the boys at 8 p.m.
Several area athletes will be competing in the two-day event.
Centennial’s Jake Polk will coach the West All-Star girls’ basketball team.
East Volleyball All-Stars: Desire Mowery, Auburn; Alexis Hoover, Nebraska City; Taylor Buchmeier, Johnson-Brock; Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell; Natalie Novak, HTRS; Ava Lovitt, Diller-Odell; Jessie Moss, Syracuse; Kalli Kroeker, Norris; Molly Ramsey, Norris; Jami Gabriel, Palmyra; Austin Branch, Pawnee City; Kaitlyn Church, Beatrice; Head coach Kara Engles, Humboldt-Table Rock –Steinauer.
West Volleyball All-Stars: Hannah Kepler, Milford; Alissa Vlasak, Wilber-Clatonia; Jaci Opfer, Centennial; Addison Legg, York; Erin Case, York; Emily Miller, Lawrence-Nelson; Hailey Schaaf, Beatrice; Abbey Ringler, Seward; Anna Hughes, Seward; Macy Kamler, BDS; Jordan Bolte, BDS; Head coach Kari Jo Alfs, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley
East Girls Basketball All-Stars: Katilyn Glathar, HTRS; Madison Collier, Norris; Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice; Taylor Anderson, Freeman; Halle Wilhelm, Syracuse; Eryn Snethen, Falls City; Holly Willen, Palmyra; Zadie Plager, JCC; Jordan Koehler, Johnson-Brock; Kaitlyn Wusk, Sterling; Kaylee Klover, Southern; Head coach Karmen Tomek, HTRS
West Girls Basketball All-Stars: Jaiden Papik, Exeter-Milligan; Hannah Kepler, Milford; Jackie Schelkopf, Fillmore Central; Dayvie Perrien, Sutton; Hannah Newton, Crete; Nevaeh Honea, Wilber-Clatonia; Daylee Dey, Centennial; Ellie Ohlde, Fairbury; Hannah Holtmeier, Tri County; Chloe Souerdyke, Thayer Central; Abby Houk, Milford; Asia Nisly, Centennial; Jordan Tracy, Fairbury; Head coach Jake Polk, Centennial
East Boys Basketball All-Stars:Trey Devaux, Norris; Carson Borzekofski, Southern; Cam Binder, Auburn; Brayson Mueller, Norris; Sam Boldt, Sterling; Calvin Antholz, JCC; Dan Frary, Auburn; Kaden Glynn, Beatrice; Austin Jurgens, Diller-Odell; Holden Ruse, Freeman; Hayden Christen, Lewiston; Jack Fiegener, Falls City SH; Head coach Andy Saathoff, Sterling.
West Boys Basketball All-Stars: Andrew Heinrichs, Thayer Central; Dalton Kleinschmidt, BDS; Logan Larson, Tri County; Mitchell Thompson, Wilber-Clatonia; Cole Siems, Tri County; Riley Hiatt, Fillmore Central; Carson Tvrdy, Seward; Eric Schroeder, BDS; Trenton Buescher, Deshler, Isaac Yeackley, Milford; Preston Baehr, Southern; Head coach Jeremy Siems, Tri County.