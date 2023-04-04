LINCOLN – The Lincoln Journal Star released their all-state girls basketball team selections this past weekend and two area players were recognized as first and second team picks.

McCool Junction Mustang McKenna Yates matched her selection to the Omaha World-Herald’s D-2 first team by also earning the same honors in the LJS.

York junior Kiersten Portwine was recognized as a Class B second team selection.

Here are the rest of the area players selected, all honorable mention.

Class B

York - Chloe Koch, Josie Loosvelt, Rylyn Cast, Lauryn Haggadone, Mia Burke.

Class C-1

Fillmore Central - Faith Engle, Kaili Head, Reyna Hafer, MaKenna McCoy.

Class C-2

Centennial - Cora Payne, Catelynn Bargen, Ella Wambold, Karley Naber.

Class D-1

Heartland - Felicity Johnson, Lilly Carr, Allie Boehr, Hayden Mireau.

Class D-2

Exeter-Milligan - Savana Krupicka, Jasmine Turrubiates, Jozie Kanode.

