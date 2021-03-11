Woman gets jail time in drug, gun case

The passenger was identified as Ouellette.

A probable cause search was conducted and troopers found one handgun in the glove box, one rifle in the trunk, one rifle in the storage bag on the roof, 27 containers of marijuana, seven bags of marijuana, two vape pens, three packages of THC-infused pills, one pack of marijuana seeds, several marijuana pipes, and two tin foil packages containing 37 doses of suspected Lysergic Acid Diethylamide.

York County Attorney John Lyons told the court this week that as part of the plea agreement, he agreed to recommend a fine.

“I believe a $1,000 fine is appropriate,” Lyons said. “There was a large amount of drugs and a significant number of weapons. Essentially, her co-defendant has taken the fall for the contents. One weapon, however, was six inches away from her. Their stories changed several times. There was no way all those guns were in the car and she did not know they were there.”

“As agreed upon and as recommended by probation, we are asking for a fine to be applied,” said York County Public Defender David Michel. “She has virtually no criminal history, she made some bad decisions.”