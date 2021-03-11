Woman gets jail time in drug, gun case

YORK – Monique K. Ouellette, 29, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., has been sent to jail in a case that began as possession of illegal firearms and drugs.
She was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.
She was originally charged with a Class 2 felony of possession of a firearm during a Class 2A felony drug violation. That was amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony as part of a plea agreement and she entered a guilty plea.
A charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, was dismissed as part of that agreement.
She was given the maximum possible sentence for the remaining charge and subsequent conviction.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court by the investigating troopers of the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper was on regular duty, parked along the interstate, when he saw a vehicle traveling in the passing lane and then quickly merging to the driving lane. As the trooper pulled out, onto the interstate, he said the vehicle turned into a rest area and then quickly stopped. He said the male driver quickly exited the vehicle and continued to watch the patrol unit.
While talking with the driver, the trooper said he observed several criminal indicators. The driver, identified as Christian Lizotte of Colorado, handed him two THC vape pens when asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle.
The passenger was identified as Ouellette.
A probable cause search was conducted and troopers found one handgun in the glove box, one rifle in the trunk, one rifle in the storage bag on the roof, 27 containers of marijuana, seven bags of marijuana, two vape pens, three packages of THC-infused pills, one pack of marijuana seeds, several marijuana pipes, and two tin foil packages containing 37 doses of suspected Lysergic Acid Diethylamide.
York County Attorney John Lyons told the court this week that as part of the plea agreement, he agreed to recommend a fine.
“I believe a $1,000 fine is appropriate,” Lyons said. “There was a large amount of drugs and a significant number of weapons. Essentially, her co-defendant has taken the fall for the contents. One weapon, however, was six inches away from her. Their stories changed several times. There was no way all those guns were in the car and she did not know they were there.”
“As agreed upon and as recommended by probation, we are asking for a fine to be applied,” said York County Public Defender David Michel. “She has virtually no criminal history, she made some bad decisions.”
“I apologize to the court and the state of Nebraska,” Ouellette said. “This has been my first experience going through the court system and I learned my lesson.”
“This involved 27 containers of marijuana, LSD and weapons,” Judge Stecker said to Ouellette. “I’m sentencing you to 30 days in jail with credit for one day already served.”
Michel asked if his client could have two weeks to get her affairs in order, before reporting to jail. Judge Stecker denied that request, saying the sentence would commence immediately.