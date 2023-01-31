Wolverines dash Broncos SNC title hopes

UTICA – Sometimes tournament games bring out the best in teams.

Last December, Centennial rolled past Wilber-Clatonia 39-19 at the Malcolm Holiday Tournament.

Tuesday night the No. 1 seed Broncos saw a whole different team in the Wolverines and were upset in the quarterfinals of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament on their home floor 48-46 by the ninth seed Wolverines.

With 16.4 seconds to play and Wilber-Clatonia on top 46-44, Bronco senior Maj Nisly was fouled on a 3-point shot. He stepped to the line and hit two of three attempts to tie the score at 46-46.

Wilber-Clatonia worked the ball down the floor and called time out. The Wolverines used another time out with five seconds to play and set up the game winner.

Wolverine Carter Skleba got the ball at the top of the key and drove all the way to the basket, kissing the ball off the glass for the game winner.

The Wolverines were able to turn the tables from the first meeting with the Broncos thanks to a great night shooting the basketball. The Wolverines were 17 of 29 from the field and that included 9 of 18 on 3-point shots. They finished 5 of 7 at the line.

Leading the W-C team in scoring was Grant Kuhlman with 13 and Cooper Palmer with 12.

Centennial was led by Nisly who had a game-high 19 points. Lane Zimmer added 12, eight in the second half.

The Broncos also shot the ball well as they were 16 of 29 and 5 of 11 on 3-point shots. They connected on 9 of 16 free throws.

Wilber-Clatonia (10-9) 10 13 15 10-48

Centennial (12-7) 9 11 14 12-46