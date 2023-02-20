Damon Winn and his crew at Winn Heavy Duty Repair are enjoying the additional room that their new location at 1608 S. Lincoln Avenue, York is providing these days. The business that specializes in all mechanical work on semi and heavy duty trucks recently moved to its new location from its former location in the York Industrial Park across from the school bus barn.

Winn started the business in September 2020 and this is the third location since its inception as business continued to grow.

"We purchased the land last year and we started construction on the building in August of last year,” said Winn. “Dan’s Construction of York put up the building which has 7,800 square feet.”

There is office space alongside the north part of the building and the new space holds six working bays and one enclosed wash bay. When I visited on Monday morning, every bay was full and Winn said that business has continued to be good.

Besides Winn, there are two technicians; Jake Morris and Colton Wobig while Rhonda Winn (his mom) mans the office.

Winn, who has lived in the York area since 2000, has over 12 years of mechanic experience gained at a couple of area repair shops before deciding to strike out on his own.

“Our business has continued to grow and that’s been good,” said Winn adding, “We let our work speak for itself and the word of mouth has been good. There are a lot of things to cover on a truck or a trailer. We are looking to continue to grow and would like to add one more diesel mechanic sometime in the near future.”

Signage for the new building has been ordered and will be up as soon as it arrives.

Winn said the business keeps him pretty busy at the moment but when he leaves, he heads home to his wife Shelby who works at Shotkoski & Associates and their two kids; daughter Skyler who is three and Axel who comes in at 1 ½ years old.

You can reach Winn Heavy Duty Repair by calling 402-362-1114

Fridays now through March 31

Don’t feel like cooking at the end of the week? You can always head to the St. Joe Fish Fry which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday now through March 31.

Great tasting fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, bread, coffee and iced tea. It’s a great deal. You can dine in or line up your vehicle to enter from the east end of the alley for drive-thru or pick it up and take it home.

Adults (12 and up) $14, children age 4-11 are $9 and kids under 4 are free. You can also add an amazing dessert for another dollar. This is something everyone looks forward to every Lenten season so check it out.

What the heck?

If you have ever traveled southern Arizona on Interstate 10 you could have stopped in at Exit 322 and visited “THE THING”. On our recent trip that way, you can’t help seeing` multiple billboards advertising “THE THING”.

Advertised as “Aliens meeting Dinosaurs” I would guess there were a minimum of 15-20 billboards from each direction trying to entice you to stop and see “THE THING”.

We even saw billboards on our way north to Albuquerque which means “THE THING” was now over 100 miles in the rear-view mirror as if this would entice you to turn around and speed back to see “THE THING”.

I can’t imagine how much it costs to stop and see “THE THING” as the amount of money spent on billboards has to be tremendous. So, did we stop to see “THE THING”? No, we didn’t.

But if you have had the opportunity to stop and see “THE THING” email me at dsjuts@neb.rr.com and I’ll share with the readers just what “THE THING” is and if I missed a tremendous opportunity to see something I should have stopped for.