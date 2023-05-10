Even as Nebraska softball’s season was peaking, the cracks were evident in the foundation. By early May, they were unavoidable.

On April 23, the Huskers ended their three-game series against Wisconsin with a 12-5 record in Big Ten play, having taken two from the Badgers. A week earlier, they had swept Indiana to vault into second place in the conference.

But none of it changed the reality that Nebraska had one reliable pitcher in Courtney Wallace, who was in the circle for the vast majority of conference innings, or an inconsistent lineup that rarely sustained rallies. The Huskers went 8-2 over the first three weeks of April despite scoring fewer than five runs six times.

Against Northwestern at the end of the month, the Huskers fell off the razor-thin line they had been balancing on. The Wildcats blew out Nebraska and twice rallied against Wallace in the late innings. NU ended the regular season by scoring nine runs across three games as it dropped a series to Ohio State.

It’s all led Nebraska to a precarious position with the Big Ten Tournament beginning Wednesday, a season that once looked certain to result in a regional bid now on thin ice. The Huskers will likely need to win at least one game for their season to have a chance at continuing beyond this weekend.

“It stings a little,” pitcher Sarah Harness said after the Huskers’ loss to Ohio State on Sunday, “and we don’t want to be in this position saying goodbye to Mya (Felder) and Courtney, so just fighting it every way we can to make sure that we’re on the other side of this.”

No. 4-seeded Nebraska has a bye in the first round and will face the winner of Illinois and Wisconsin on Thursday, with Northwestern looming as a possible semifinal opponent the next evening. Nebraska can guarantee itself a spot in a regional by winning the tournament, as it did a year ago. An at-large bid is more complicated.

The Huskers are No. 36 in the country in RPI, a metric that takes strength of schedule into consideration. Dropping a weekend to Ohio State (No. 46) hurts Nebraska’s case, as does its series loss to Michigan (49) in April.

Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska has made a regional as an at-large team four times. Those teams won an average of 39.75 games. In 2015 and 2016, 35 wins were enough. NU sits at 33 ahead of the Big Ten Tournament.

In 2018 and 2019, the Huskers failed to qualify after winning 31 games. They didn’t make it in 2012 with 33 wins.

“If we want a chance in the NCAA Tournament, we gotta play well,” coach Rhonda Revelle said Sunday. “We gotta advance in the (Big Ten) tournament. I don’t know how far.”

The highs and lows of Nebraska’s season that have put the Huskers within striking distance of the NCAA Tournament — and any potential decision from the selection committee — will become a moot point if their play doesn’t return to its form of four weeks ago. That NU swept Indiana and had a chance to take over first place in the conference before its series at Northwestern won’t matter if its season ends after its first conference-tournament game.

Nebraska needs to win games. Everything else, at this point in the year, is out of its control.