There is probably no one answer to the question above.

I have often wondered why I am a New York Yankees fan and not a Kansas City Royals follower. I don’t dislike the Royals; as a matter of fact they are probably in the top five of the teams that I watch.

I am also a Boston Celtics fan, a Boston Bruins fan and while I am not as gung-ho about the 49ers in the National Football League, I probably watch them more than any other NFL team.

How do we get our favorite teams? Or another question might be, how do we pick the teams we tend to not like so much?

Now some just make sense. If you live in New York you have a lot of choices. The Knicks, Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets, Rangers and I am sure I am missing a few but you get the jist.

If you live in Boston you might be a New York market hater and vice-versa for New Yorkers with Boston franchises.

Same goes with all of the larger markets where professional teams are plenty, such cities as Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Chicago and so on. I’m sure they have their share of haters as well.

Teams that I tend to root against are the LA Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros and Iowa Hawkeyes. I guess the last one makes the most sense so I don’t need to explain myself.

You might be thinking, hey you missed the Boston Red Sox. You would think they would be on my list, but I just can’t bring myself to disliking them. I think I know why. I was a huge a follower of Big Papi (David Ortiz) when he played for Boston and he is probably the reason I don’t hate the Red Sox. I also liked Pedro Martinez. You are probably asking yourself, how can I be a true Yankees fan liking those two Yankee killers? It will have to remain a mystery, because I have no answers.

I have encountered a lot of people in the York area who are Yankees fans, Chicago Cubs fans and of course Royals fans. I even know a few Twins fans and to the west the Denver Broncos.

If you live in Nebraska it’s probably a given you are a Huskers fan, right? Or maybe not.

How we come to like certain teams for me is a mystery. I remember the Yankee greats such as Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and all the Yankee championship teams, so maybe I just decided to hook on with a winner.

But the one for me that I can’t figure out is my love for Kentucky Wildcats basketball.

One explanation might be, I didn’t like Duke or North Carolina much so maybe

when Kentucky played one of them I was on the Kentucky Blue bench. I don’t really know.

We all have our favorite teams and teams we don’t like. The good thing is we don’t need to explain why either way or make sense of it.

I hope everyone has a great Easter weekend and since this is a huge traveling holiday be careful and be safe.