August 24, 2023

The Hustle of @617MikeBiv

ALLBLK

This documentary film details the life of music artist, and founding member of both New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, Michael Bivins. Talent featured in the documentary includes Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Sean "Puff y" Combs, Quincy Jones, Bobby Brown, Magic Johnson and more.

Zatima

BET+ ■ Season Premiere

This spinoff of Tyler Perry's Sistas, starring Devale Ellis as Zac and Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima, is back for its third season.

Ragnarok

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

This Norwegian coming-of-age fantasy drama with a twist of Norse mythology returns for its third and final season. As an epic final battle of gods against giants draws near, Magne's (David Stakston) fortitude will face its ultimate trial.

Who Is Erin Carter?

Netflix ■ New Series

A supermarket robbery in Spain puts a British teacher, Erin (Evin Ahmad), at the center of this thriller series' action. When one of the robbers recognizes her, it raises one head-scratching question: Who is Erin Carter really? As the tense episodes play out, we get some answers and learn more about what this seemingly staid wife and mother is hiding ... and the lengths she will go to protect her family. But deadly forces may make it impossible to keep her identity a secret much longer.

NFL Preseason

NFL Network & Prime Video, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Live

The third and final week of the NFL preseason kicks off with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Atlanta Falcons on NFL Network, followed by the Indianapolis Colts at the Philadelphia Eagles on Prime Video.

Mountain Men

History, 7 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

History's favorite mountain men and women are back in action for Season 12. Series favorite Tom Oar gives an assist to newcomer Paul Antczak as he prepares for trapping season. North Carolina's Eustace Conway is on the hunt before sunrise to harvest his winter meat. In Montana, Jake Herak, armed with bow and arrow, prowls the foothills to score an early-season deer.

