Stu Pospisil breaks down the Classes C and D state track meet that will take place Friday and Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

***

Parking, shuttles: Limited parking around the stadium. Park at Westroads Mall (northeast lots) and take free shuttles to the stadium.

Tickets: Daily admission $11.50 adults, $8.35 students ages 5-high school (fees included), Go to gofan,co/app/school/NSAA or use debit/credit only ticket kiosks at the stadium’s four main entrances.

Friday schedule

Field events: 9 a.m.: Class B girls pole vault, Class B girls discus. 9:30: Class C boys high jump, Class C girls long jump, Class D boys triple jump, Class C boys shot. 11:30: Class D boys high jump, Class D girls long jump, Class C boys triple jump, Class D boys shot. Noon: Class C girls pole vault, Class C girls discus

Track events (order: D girls, C girls, D boys, C boys) — 1:30 p,m,: 3,200 relay finals, 2:25: Girls 100 hurdles heats, 2:45: Boys 110 hurdles heats, 3:05: 100 heats, 4: 400 heats, 4:40: 3,200 finals, 5:40: 300 hurdles heats, 6:30: 200 heats

Saturday schedule

Field events: 9 a.m.: Class C boys pole vault, Class C boys discus. 9:30: Class D girls high jump, Class D boys long jump, Class C girls triple jump, Class D girls shot. 11:30: Class C girls high jump, Class C boys long jump, Class D girls triple jump, Class C girls shot. Noon: Class D boys pole vault, Class D boys discus

Track finals (order: D girls, C girls, D boys, C boys) — 1:30: 800, 2:10: 400 relay, 3:05: Girls 100 hurdles, 3:15: Boys 110 hurdles, 3:25: 100, 3:50: 400, 4:15: 1,600, 4:50: 300 hurdles, 5:10: 200, 5:45: 1,600 relay

2022 team champions: Class C boys, Grand Island Central Catholic; Class C girls, Chase County; Class D boys and D girls, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Team scoring projections (based on season-best marks)

Boys

Class C: Battle Creek 50.5, Chase County 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, North Platte St. Patrick’s 37.5, Hastings St. Cecilia 37, Norfolk Catholic 33, Lincoln Lutheran 25.5, Wahoo Neumann 24.5, Gordon-Rushville 22, Perkins County 19.

Stu’s view: Can’t believe it’s been since 1989 that Battle Creek has been state champion. The Braves were four-time champions that decade. Chase County never has won. Hartington Cedar Catholic needs a double from Carson Noecker in the distances and some help from his teammates. Could St. Pat’s, bumped up a class from, win again?

Class D: Riverside 40.67, Plainview 39, Sandy Creek 33.5, Brady 32, Overton 31, Wausa 30, Axtell 25.5, Nebraska Christian 23, Sterling 22, BDS 21.67.

Stu’s view: None of the top four in the projections has been a state champion. This class lacks a true favorite. The sleeper could be Osceola if Isaiah Zelasney can triple in the sprints for a third time.

Girls

Class C: Chase County 44, Wahoo Neumann 41, Crofton 38, Milford 38, Kearney Catholic 36, Superior 36, Shelby-Rising City 26, West Point GACC 26, Hastings St. Cecilia 22, Battle Creek 21.

Stu’s view: Bryn McNair could take Chase County to a third consecutive crown. Kearney Catholic would have been the clear favorite had Hazel Haarberg not gotten injured in districts,

Class D: Nebraska Christian 66.5, Osceola 47, Sterling 37.5, Mullen 29, BDS 28, Sandy Creek 26, McCool Junction 22, Sandhills/Thedford 22, Brady 20.5, Maywood-Hayes Center 20.

Stu’s view: Nebraska Christian’s relays and distance runners appear capable of a breakthrough title. Osceola can score in various places.

Class C boys to watch

Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle: He’s after another 1,600-3,200 double. He’ll be favored to keep the all-class gold.

Carter Nelson, Ainsworth: The Bulldogs junior again qualified in three field events — high jump, discus and the pole vault, the latter in which he’s tied for the state lead.

Nathan Baldwin, Sutton: The two-time discus champion has thrown 190 feet and could challenge the 195-2 by Class A winner Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South.

Class D boys to watch

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: He swept the 100, 200 and 400 as a sophomore and junior and is rounding into form after a late start due to injury (again).

Clayton Moore, Mullen: He’d like to be the lone ranger crossing the finish line in the hurdles, in which he leads both races.

Class C girls to watch

Liberty Baker, Shelby-Rising City: Class C’s leader in the 100 and the high hurdles could take home the all-class gold in the latter event.

Bryn McNair, Chase County: Leader of the two-time defending champion Longhorns is the defending champion and the season leader in the high jump and will contend in her other events.

Ellie Gardner, Superior: Eighth all-time in the long jump, she also leads Class C in the triple jump and will be eyeing those gold-leading marks by Omaha Westside’s Lademi Davies.

Lily Kenning, Milford: Henning has season bests in the 1,600 and 3,200, events in which Arens is the two-time defending champion.

Class D girls to watch

Macy Richardson, Sterling: The two-time defending champion in the triple jump and high hurdles is the season leader in the high and low hurdles.

Adysen McCarter, Overton: She’s the leader in the 200 and the triple jump.

Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian: The fastest in Class D in the 1,600 and 3,200 will be key on the 3,200 relay.

JessaLynn Hudson, BDS: She’s the two-time champion in the shot put and leads in both throws.