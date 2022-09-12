Wemhoff Pumpkins marks 10th year

Labor Day weekend marked the 10th year that Humphrey man Craig Wemhoff has been selling pumpkins he grows on his family’s farm.

At the corner of Highway 81 and 400th Street, Wemhoff sells pumpkins, mumbos and some produce.

“We have 1,200 acres, we grow corn and beans, and then I kind of started a little side business with pumpkins,” Wemhoff said.

“We just kind of started pumpkins and then Mom said, 'So what are you going to do with them?' I said 'I'll put them on a trailer and sell them by the highway.' She said I was crazy but it seems to work out.”

They have 10 acres of pumpkins and a wide variety of pumpkins that Wemhoff sells.

“We have over 60 different varieties of seeds we plant,” he explained.

Some of the pumpkin types available are captain Jacks, flat whites, Cinderellas, warty goblins and polar bears.

Single color mums are $12, ornamental corn bundles are $3; straw bales, $8; miniature pumpkins are four for $3; regular orange farm-fresh pumpkins are $5 and there’s a trailer of a variety of different types of pumpkins for $8.

Additionally, there are tri-color mumbos for $18 – candy corn (yellow, white and orange), caramel apple (orange, coral and yellow) and Indian summer (yellow, orange and peach fusion).

Visitors are able to come and check out the available pumpkins, flowers and produce daily from 10 a.m. to dusk. Wemhoff said they just left the pumpkins at the corner when first starting the side business but now they typically have people there on the weekends to help customers load their items.

They see a variety of customers and, according to Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil, having different offerings in Platte County is beneficial.

"I think anytime we can diversify what our attractions are and to promote all aspects of our community which includes our agricultural attractions and businesses then it is good for tourism," McNeil said.

The pumpkin is planted at the beginning of June, and they stop selling them on Halloween.

“We open Labor Day weekend all the time with the mums and everything; it all pairs together,” Wemhoff said.

Last weekend – the first of the year – was very busy, he noted.

“Everybody comes for their flowers and the mums, it's a big hit,” Wemhoff said, noting that stacking pumpkins – the small, flat pumpkins placed on top of one another – are really popular.

Each year has grown bigger ever since starting the venture 10 years ago.

“Word of mouth, everybody hears about it,” Wemhoff said.

So much so, he added, that the side business has ended up making him busy in the fall time.

“It turned into a full-time job kind of this time of year,” he said.

Additionally, Wemhoff’s family helps him when it comes to harvest time and setting up the selling corner.

“My brothers, sisters and their kids come over and help pick and everything,” Wemhoff said.

“I'm usually in charge of growing everything but then when it comes time to do all this, it takes a lot a lot to help to harvest.”

When asked what he likes about his pumpkin selling business, Wemhoff noted its uniqueness and the fact that he’s able to meet a variety of people.

“It's something different and you meet a lot of people, you really do,” he added. “Everybody's always happy when they come here. [It’s] just something exciting for them, something different too.”

For more information, visit the Facebook page Wemhoff Pumpkins.