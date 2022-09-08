Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.