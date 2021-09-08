 Skip to main content
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

