For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend here.
Rain will be around today and tomorrow in southeast Nebraska, but some will be missing out. Temperatures will continue to climb. See how hot it will get and when our next cold front will arrive here.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in York. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
This evening in York: Clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. E…
The York area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees.…
This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be…