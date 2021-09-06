Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in York. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York
