Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Monday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The…
York will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Rain…
It will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
It will be a warm day in York. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degr…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…