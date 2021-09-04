Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.