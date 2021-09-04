York's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The…
York will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Rain…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skie…
It will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degr…
York's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
It will be a warm day in York. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…