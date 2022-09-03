This evening's outlook for York: Clear. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Sunday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend here.
Rain will be around today and tomorrow in southeast Nebraska, but some will be missing out. Temperatures will continue to climb. See how hot it will get and when our next cold front will arrive here.
Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return here.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in York. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
A pleasant late August day today. It won't be quite as comfortable for Wednesday as our temps climb and rain tries to sneak back in. See how warm it will get and when our rain chance begins here.
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Wednesday. It looks…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.