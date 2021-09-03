This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for York
