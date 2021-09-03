Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.