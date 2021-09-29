York's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
