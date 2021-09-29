 Skip to main content
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

