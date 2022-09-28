 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in York. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News