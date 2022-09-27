 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

