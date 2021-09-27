This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.