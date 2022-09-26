 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

