Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

