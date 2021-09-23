 Skip to main content
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

