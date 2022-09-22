York's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Not only will high temperatures be at record levels today, it will be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will already be above normal today, but on Tuesday we'll be near record levels. The humidity will only make it feel worse. Find out how hot it will get and when we'll cool down here.
Below normal temps for the first day of fall Thursday. Lots of clouds, but not much rain. That's going to change tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and when it will end in our weather update.
After an exceptionally hot Tuesday, temps will be much lower today thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms will be around as well and the rain chance will continue Thursday. Full details here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. How …