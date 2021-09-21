 Skip to main content
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Clear. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

