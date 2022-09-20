Tonight's weather conditions in York: Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for York
