 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News