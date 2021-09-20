Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.