Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, it will be a warm day in York. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

