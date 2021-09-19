 Skip to main content
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. York will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

