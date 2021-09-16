For the drive home in York: Clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York
