Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.