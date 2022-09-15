This evening in York: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for York
