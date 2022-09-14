Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.