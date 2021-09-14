For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in York. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for York
