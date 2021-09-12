For the drive home in York: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for York
