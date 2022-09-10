 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in York. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

