For the drive home in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in York. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Cooling down Friday though as a cold front rolls over the area. See what will happen to temperatures and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Sunny and very warm in southeast Nebraska today. Temperatures are going up for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for York: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain a…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
This evening in York: Clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. E…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…