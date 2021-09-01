For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for York
