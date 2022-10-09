 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

