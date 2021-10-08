Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for York
