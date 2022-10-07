 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

