Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to the area today. Rain chance returns Friday. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday night will be in our latest forecast.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Wednesday here.
Above normal temps and breezy for Monday. With our next cold front pushing in Tuesday though, a cool down and rain are not far away. Get the latest details on the front in our updated forecast.
Still a few showers around Wednesday morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. Yet another cold front is going to arrive on Thursday. Find out what changes it will bring in our weather update.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Models are sh…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Yo…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low…