York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for York
