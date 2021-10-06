 Skip to main content
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

