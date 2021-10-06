Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in York: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a moderate …
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…