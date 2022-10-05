Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for York
