This evening in York: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York
