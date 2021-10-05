 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York

Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in York: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News